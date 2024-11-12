XML Financial LLC Invests $205,000 in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth approximately $963,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at $984,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 21.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,051,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $778,270,000 after purchasing an additional 87,059 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:CB opened at $280.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $216.26 and a fifty-two week high of $302.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.74. Chubb had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $291.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Chubb from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Chubb from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.37.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total value of $8,771,753.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 583,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,748,829.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total value of $8,771,753.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 583,982 shares in the company, valued at $167,748,829.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total value of $8,780,092.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,341,094.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,636 shares of company stock worth $24,874,208 over the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

