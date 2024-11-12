XML Financial LLC Invests $67,000 in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO)

XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LEO. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the second quarter worth $156,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,710 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,465,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,969,000 after buying an additional 110,623 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 11,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the second quarter valued at $96,000.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Price Performance

Shares of LEO stock opened at $6.33 on Tuesday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.38 and a 12 month high of $6.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.24.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Announces Dividend

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.



BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

