XML Financial LLC Sells 2,199 Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

XML Financial LLC decreased its position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,199 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DNP. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,647 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $82,000. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DNP opened at $9.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.05. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $10.04.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

