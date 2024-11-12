Zacks Research Forecasts Garmin’s Q1 Earnings (NYSE:GRMN)

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Garmin in a report issued on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.39. The consensus estimate for Garmin’s current full-year earnings is $6.89 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Garmin’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.06 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.74 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.53. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 25.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GRMN. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $133.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Garmin from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Garmin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Garmin

Garmin Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:GRMN opened at $212.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.97. Garmin has a twelve month low of $116.01 and a twelve month high of $214.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,055 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $1,781,343.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,257,359.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $1,781,343.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,257,359.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.10, for a total value of $123,328.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,484.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,479 shares of company stock worth $2,419,502. 19.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Garmin

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Garmin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 27.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,184 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Garmin by 9.8% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 27,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Garmin by 8.3% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,664 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,882,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Garmin by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 178,073 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,500,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Garmin

(Get Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.