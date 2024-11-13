12,063 Shares in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,063 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 84.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on TDOC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.97.

Teladoc Health Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $22.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.90.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The health services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $640.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.50 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 37.91%. Equities analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas Mckinley bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.69 per share, for a total transaction of $30,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,502.13. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total value of $30,200.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,309 shares in the company, valued at $560,692.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Mckinley bought 4,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.69 per share, for a total transaction of $30,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,502.13. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,051 shares of company stock worth $143,565 in the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

Further Reading

