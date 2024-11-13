1,271 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Bought by Rather & Kittrell Inc.

Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in Broadcom by 242.9% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 24 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 310.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 41 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 39.5% during the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 89.7% in the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $176.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.54, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.17. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.31 and a 1 year high of $186.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 184.19%.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair started coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $2,000.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on Broadcom from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $2,400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.79.

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 15,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $2,893,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 737,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,781,155.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $4,240,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 753,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,754,425.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 15,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $2,893,968.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 737,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,781,155.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 311,080 shares of company stock valued at $53,540,590 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

