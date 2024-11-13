1,315 Shares in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Purchased by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,315 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the second quarter worth about $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $228.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.86 and a 200 day moving average of $164.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.14. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.50 and a fifty-two week high of $233.69.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 18.05%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PAYC shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $183.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $160.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Paycom Software

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

In other Paycom Software news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $311,590.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,969,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,433,767.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,450 shares of company stock worth $10,535,480. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.