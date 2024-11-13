1,467 Shares in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Acquired by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,467 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GNRC. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Generac by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 12,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Generac by 27.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter valued at $325,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Generac during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Generac from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Generac from $128.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.10.

Generac Trading Down 2.5 %

GNRC stock opened at $190.32 on Wednesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.23 and a 52-week high of $195.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.49, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.85.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 7.17%. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.60, for a total transaction of $833,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,825,688.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 3,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $585,069.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,971,282.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.60, for a total value of $833,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 557,177 shares in the company, valued at $92,825,688.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,268 shares of company stock valued at $7,584,853. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

