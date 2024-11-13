2,037 Shares in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Acquired by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 987.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 87 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 1,875.0% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $370.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $385.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $365.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $427.83.

AXON stock opened at $595.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.73 and a fifty-two week high of $624.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $423.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.79. The stock has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a PE ratio of 153.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.94.

In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 80,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.78, for a total value of $29,853,934.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,015,366 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,121,052,771.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.53, for a total transaction of $26,739,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,970,366 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,059,024,589.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 369,172 shares of company stock valued at $136,270,842 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company's stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

