42,719 Shares in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA) Acquired by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETHA. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the third quarter worth $121,000. Strong Tower Advisory Services acquired a new stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the third quarter worth $263,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the third quarter worth $287,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the third quarter worth $372,000.
iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Stock Down 2.3 %
ETHA stock opened at $24.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.29. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF has a 52-week low of $16.58 and a 52-week high of $26.61.
