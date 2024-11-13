Able Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Able Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 29.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $239.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $674.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $217.53 and a 200 day moving average of $208.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $145.16 and a 12 month high of $248.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on JPM. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Baird R W downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.31.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.