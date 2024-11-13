Able Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2024

Able Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPMFree Report) by 29.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $239.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $674.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $217.53 and a 200 day moving average of $208.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $145.16 and a 12 month high of $248.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPMGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on JPM. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Baird R W downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.31.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.