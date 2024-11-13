Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next Sells 805,227 Shares of Stock

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 805,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $19,728,061.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,808,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,813,836. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Alt S.A.R.L. Next also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 4th, Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 805,227 shares of Altice USA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $19,728,061.50.

On Friday, November 1st, Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 805,227 shares of Altice USA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $19,728,061.50.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 805,227 shares of Altice USA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $19,728,061.50.

On Monday, October 28th, Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 805,227 shares of Altice USA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $19,728,061.50.

On Friday, October 25th, Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 805,227 shares of Altice USA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $19,728,061.50.

Altice USA Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ATUS opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.36 and a 200 day moving average of $2.14. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $3.66. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 51.37 and a beta of 1.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Altice USA had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. Altice USA’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.12.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATUS

Institutional Trading of Altice USA

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 2nd quarter worth $657,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Altice USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,100,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the second quarter worth $4,080,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.