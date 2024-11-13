Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next Sells 805,227 Shares of Stock

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 805,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $19,728,061.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,808,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,813,836. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Alt S.A.R.L. Next also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 4th, Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 805,227 shares of Altice USA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $19,728,061.50.
- On Friday, November 1st, Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 805,227 shares of Altice USA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $19,728,061.50.
- On Wednesday, October 30th, Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 805,227 shares of Altice USA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $19,728,061.50.
- On Monday, October 28th, Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 805,227 shares of Altice USA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $19,728,061.50.
- On Friday, October 25th, Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 805,227 shares of Altice USA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $19,728,061.50.
Altice USA Trading Up 3.9 %
Shares of NYSE:ATUS opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.36 and a 200 day moving average of $2.14. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $3.66. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 51.37 and a beta of 1.52.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.12.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATUS
Institutional Trading of Altice USA
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 2nd quarter worth $657,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Altice USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,100,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the second quarter worth $4,080,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.
Altice USA Company Profile
Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Altice USA
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Home Depot Stock: Targeting 12% in 2024 and 25% More in 2025
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Is Tesla’s Valuation a Bubble or Backed by Real Growth?
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Trucking Stocks Led the Pack Last Week: Can They Keep Rolling?
Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.