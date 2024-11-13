Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stock Position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Federal Signal by 40.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 10,647 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its position in Federal Signal by 5.4% in the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 221,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,679,000 after purchasing an additional 11,411 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Federal Signal by 2.6% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,389,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $129,820,000 after purchasing an additional 35,167 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Federal Signal by 7.6% in the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,401,000 after purchasing an additional 10,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the third quarter valued at $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Federal Signal from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Federal Signal Stock Performance

Shares of FSS opened at $91.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Federal Signal Co. has a 1 year low of $65.23 and a 1 year high of $102.18.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $474.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 13.91%.

Insider Activity at Federal Signal

In related news, Director Brenda Reichelderfer sold 25,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $2,388,448.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,339,206.83. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Federal Signal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.