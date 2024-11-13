Amalgamated Bank Has $1.74 Million Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 15,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,807,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth $657,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 15.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 147,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,050,000 after acquiring an additional 19,971 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 5,937 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total value of $691,482.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 5,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total transaction of $691,482.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 30,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total transaction of $3,519,021.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,637 shares in the company, valued at $771,020.29. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Compass Point raised their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.85.

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $113.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $90.70 and a twelve month high of $118.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 127.91%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

