Amalgamated Bank Sells 11,281 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,281 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its position in EPR Properties by 1,725.0% during the third quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in EPR Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in EPR Properties by 262.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 67.2% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at EPR Properties

In related news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,660. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. StockNews.com downgraded EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James raised shares of EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.31.

EPR Properties Price Performance

NYSE EPR opened at $45.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.76. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $39.65 and a 52-week high of $50.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 7.81 and a current ratio of 7.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.51.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a oct 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.05%.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

