Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Insider Jeffrey P. Bezos Sells 2,996,362 Shares of Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.75, for a total value of $619,497,843.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 914,420,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,056,461,944.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $208.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $188.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.52 and a twelve month high of $212.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 20.5% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25,581 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.55.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

