Analysts Set Expectations for Morgan Stanley Q1 Earnings

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.98. The consensus estimate for Morgan Stanley’s current full-year earnings is $7.29 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.84 EPS.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.27 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.58%.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. HSBC raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.24.

Shares of MS opened at $132.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.77. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $74.55 and a 12 month high of $133.99. The company has a market capitalization of $213.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.925 per share. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.32%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total value of $7,150,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 138,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,488,718.71. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MS. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,147.6% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 84.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

