Analyzing N2OFF (NASDAQ:NITO) & Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS)

N2OFF (NASDAQ:NITO – Get Free Report) and Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.2% of N2OFF shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.8% of Cibus shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of N2OFF shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.4% of Cibus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares N2OFF and Cibus”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio N2OFF $166,204.00 5.76 -$6.52 million N/A N/A Cibus $1.82 million 67.37 -$267.64 million ($22.48) -0.24

Analyst Ratings

N2OFF has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cibus.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for N2OFF and Cibus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score N2OFF 0 0 0 0 0.00 Cibus 0 0 3 1 3.25

Cibus has a consensus price target of $22.83, suggesting a potential upside of 330.01%. Given Cibus’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cibus is more favorable than N2OFF.

Profitability

This table compares N2OFF and Cibus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets N2OFF N/A -100.78% -87.04% Cibus -10,724.78% -23.84% -12.31%

Volatility & Risk

N2OFF has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cibus has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cibus beats N2OFF on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About N2OFF

N2OFF, Inc., an agri-food tech company, engages in the development and sale of eco-friendly green solutions for the food industry to enhance food safety and shelf life of fresh produce. Its products are based on proprietary blend of food acids combined with various oxidizing agent-based sanitizers and low concentrated fungicides for cleaning, sanitizing, and controlling pathogens on fresh produce that are safer for human consumption and extend their shelf life by reducing their decay. The company’s products include SavePROTECT or PeroStar, a processing aid for post-harvest application that is added to fruit and vegetable wash water; and SF3HS and SF3H, a post-harvest cleaning and sanitizing solution to control plant and foodborne pathogens. It also offers SpuDefender for controlling post-harvest potato sprouts; and FreshProtect to control spoilage-creating microorganisms on post-harvest citrus fruit. The company was formerly known as Save Foods, Inc. and changed its name to N2OFF, Inc. in March 2024. N2OFF, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Hod HaSharon, Israel.

About Cibus

Cibus, Inc., a agricultural biotechnology company, develops and licenses plant traits to seed companies for royalties. The company primarily focus on trait productivity in two areas, including productivity traits that enable farmers to have higher yields and reduce the use of the crop protection chemicals and fertilizers; and sustainable ingredients that enable corporations to replace ingredients that are fossil fuel based or whose production results in increased greenhouse gases. Cibus, Inc. is based in San Diego, California.

