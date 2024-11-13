Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Sells 7,475 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 198,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,475 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.0% of Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $41,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $34,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $224.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.31.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $239.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $217.53 and its 200 day moving average is $208.78. The stock has a market cap of $674.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $145.16 and a 52-week high of $248.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.82%.
About JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
