Assetmark Inc. Acquires 16,190 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 212,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,190 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $3,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TGNA. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in TEGNA by 1.8% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 42,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 20.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 0.9% during the second quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 118,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 16,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in TEGNA by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TEGNA

In other news, COO Lynn B. Trelstad sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $410,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 154,617 shares in the company, valued at $2,535,718.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,016 shares of company stock worth $757,218. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on TGNA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TEGNA from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of TEGNA from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

TEGNA Stock Performance

NYSE TGNA opened at $18.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. TEGNA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $19.62.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $806.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.72 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 16.75%. TEGNA’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Further Reading

