Assetmark Inc. Acquires 411 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,906 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,609,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $480,291,000 after purchasing an additional 917,979 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 610.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,045,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $311,971,000 after acquiring an additional 898,143 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 40,317.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 726,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $277,361,000 after purchasing an additional 724,907 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at approximately $169,770,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 54.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,416,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $422,654,000 after purchasing an additional 496,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW stock opened at $383.67 on Wednesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $252.75 and a 12 month high of $392.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $374.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $339.99. The firm has a market cap of $96.63 billion, a PE ratio of 38.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.45% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total value of $5,326,371.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,301,041.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.47.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Further Reading

