Assetmark Inc. Acquires 44,725 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:FSEP)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:FSEP – Free Report) by 198.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,725 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September were worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FSEP. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 10.4% in the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 23,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 10,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter valued at $703,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter worth $366,000.

FSEP stock opened at $45.84 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.06. The company has a market capitalization of $554.66 million, a PE ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.70.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (FSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FSEP was launched on Sep 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

