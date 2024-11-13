Assetmark Inc. Acquires 74,607 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 62.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,924 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 74,607 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get AT&T alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 227.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 131,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 91,578 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 356.5% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 107.5% during the second quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in AT&T by 176.6% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $22.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.60. The firm has a market cap of $158.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.51 and a 1 year high of $22.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.50 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on T. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Daiwa America upgraded AT&T to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AT&T

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.