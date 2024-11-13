Assetmark Inc. Boosts Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,569 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,017,000 after acquiring an additional 15,348 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,882,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $131.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 31st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.90.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

EL stock opened at $62.76 on Wednesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.29 and a 1 year high of $159.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.07, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.55.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 471.43%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $364,142.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,714.49. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total value of $743,259.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,838 shares in the company, valued at $20,045,982.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $364,142.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,714.49. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,296 shares of company stock valued at $1,423,366. Company insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

