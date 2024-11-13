Assetmark Inc. Boosts Stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $3,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 60.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 60.6% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Wingstop by 384.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WING. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Wingstop from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. BTIG Research raised Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James raised shares of Wingstop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $490.00 to $468.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.74.

Wingstop Price Performance

Shares of WING stock opened at $338.38 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $378.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $385.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.76. Wingstop Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.94 and a 12 month high of $433.86.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.09). Wingstop had a net margin of 17.05% and a negative return on equity of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $162.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.49%.

Wingstop Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.