Assetmark Inc. Buys 4,310 Shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,163 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.14% of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF worth $3,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 32.0% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,150 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Investors Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prudent Investors Network Inc. now owns 247,212 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $9,189,000 after acquiring an additional 9,563 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,029 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,579 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the third quarter worth $1,889,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

AIQ stock opened at $38.77 on Wednesday. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $28.02 and a 52 week high of $39.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.42.

