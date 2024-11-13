Assetmark Inc. Has $3.07 Million Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN)

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN – Free Report) by 198.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,334 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June were worth $3,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 0.4% during the third quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 192,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,719,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 3.5% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 3.7% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 28,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period.

Shares of FJUN opened at $51.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.95. The firm has a market cap of $675.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.70.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

