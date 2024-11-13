Assetmark Inc. Has $3.45 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,347 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 55,793 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 69.1% in the third quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 18,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 7,596 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 189,105 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $18,436,000 after acquiring an additional 8,040 shares during the period. Finally, Markel Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 600,318 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $58,525,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday. Barclays reduced their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.32.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $98.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.55 and a fifty-two week high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 10.40%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.72%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp purchased 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $34,770.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,143. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp purchased 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,316,143. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

