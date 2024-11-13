Assetmark Inc. Has $3.80 Million Stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,231 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $3,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 161.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Old Republic International by 555.6% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 201.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

Old Republic International Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE ORI opened at $37.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.84. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $27.19 and a 12 month high of $37.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.45 and a 200-day moving average of $33.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Old Republic International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.55%.

About Old Republic International

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.