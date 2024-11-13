Assetmark Inc. Increases Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $3,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESGU. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000.

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $131.42 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.97. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $96.14 and a 1-year high of $132.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.4387 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

