Assetmark Inc. Purchases 2,077 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $4,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 29,435.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,190,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $483,691,000 after buying an additional 3,179,355 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $119,223,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 173.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,022,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,901,000 after purchasing an additional 649,192 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1,170.2% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 572,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,174,000 after purchasing an additional 527,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 131.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 743,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,350,000 after purchasing an additional 422,212 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $160.85 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.04. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $112.37 and a 12-month high of $161.49. The firm has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

