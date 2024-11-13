Assetmark Inc. Purchases 45,007 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN)

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN – Free Report) by 197.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,007 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.39% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January worth $3,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cascade Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 21.4% in the third quarter. Chris Bulman Inc now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of FJAN opened at $45.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $799.36 million, a P/E ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.68.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (FJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJAN was launched on Jan 15, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

