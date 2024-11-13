Assetmark Inc. Purchases 67,136 Shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Free Report) by 138.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,136 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 3.26% of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF worth $3,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 13,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF stock opened at $27.58 on Wednesday. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $27.10 and a twelve month high of $29.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.93 and its 200 day moving average is $28.27.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.201 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%.

The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

