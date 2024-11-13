Assetmark Inc. Raises Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG)

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) by 198.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,302 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August were worth $3,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FAUG. TFB Advisors LLC raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 9,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 8,198 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter worth $5,197,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter worth $40,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:FAUG opened at $46.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $653.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.53.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.