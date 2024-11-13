Assetmark Inc. Sells 139,396 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 155,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,396 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $4,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FALN opened at $27.03 on Wednesday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.05 and a 1 year high of $27.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.75.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF
The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
