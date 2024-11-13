Assetmark Inc. Sells 20,445 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 29.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,580 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 20,445 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $3,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 1,293.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,898 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 6,403 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 298,732 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,027,000 after buying an additional 13,979 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Shell by 152.1% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,214 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 10,988 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Shell by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,658 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shell by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 373,483 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,038,000 after acquiring an additional 55,783 shares during the period. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Shell from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Shell Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $65.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $204.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.56. Shell plc has a one year low of $60.34 and a one year high of $74.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

