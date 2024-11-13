Assetmark Inc. Sells 2,331 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Assetmark Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,331 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $3,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 27.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 48,971,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,366,000 after purchasing an additional 10,576,028 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Trip.com Group by 4,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,399,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,741 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 413,028.8% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 859,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,715,000 after acquiring an additional 859,100 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 89.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,703,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,052,000 after purchasing an additional 804,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 155.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,145,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,099,000 after purchasing an additional 696,766 shares during the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TCOM has been the topic of several research reports. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Trip.com Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on Trip.com Group from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. HSBC downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

Shares of Trip.com Group stock opened at $64.02 on Wednesday. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12 month low of $31.55 and a 12 month high of $69.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.80.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 28.78%. On average, research analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.