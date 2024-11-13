Assetmark Inc. Sells 8,533 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,537 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,533 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $4,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth $35,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.25 per share, with a total value of $55,244.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,397 shares in the company, valued at $917,535.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. Stephens lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.68.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FIS

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $87.61 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.14 and a 52-week high of $91.98. The stock has a market cap of $47.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.19 and a 200-day moving average of $79.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.37%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.