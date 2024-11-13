Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB) Insider Sells $71,476,600.00 in Stock

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) insider Sanjay Gajendra sold 740,000 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.59, for a total value of $71,476,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 775,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,857,250. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Friday, October 11th, Sanjay Gajendra sold 110,000 shares of Astera Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.47, for a total transaction of $7,641,700.00.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Sanjay Gajendra sold 76,701 shares of Astera Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $3,476,089.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALAB opened at $90.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.84. Astera Labs, Inc. has a one year low of $36.22 and a one year high of $100.09.

Astera Labs last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Astera Labs had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $113.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $97.50 million. The business's quarterly revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Astera Labs, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALAB. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Astera Labs during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Astera Labs in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Astera Labs by 445.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Astera Labs during the second quarter valued at about $74,000.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Astera Labs from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Astera Labs from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Astera Labs from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $92.36.

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

