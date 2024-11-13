Atria Investments Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 15.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $3,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGC. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,741,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 20,675.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 74,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,498,000 after purchasing an additional 74,638 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 549.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,856,000 after acquiring an additional 67,252 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 19.9% during the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 384,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,756,000 after buying an additional 63,894 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 601,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,716,000 after purchasing an additional 53,817 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock opened at $215.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $206.34 and its 200 day moving average is $198.84. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $156.94 and a 1 year high of $216.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02.

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

