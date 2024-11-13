Atria Investments Inc Decreases Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,937 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 964 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $5,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 224.2% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 71.2% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 36.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 615.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 143 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NXPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho set a $290.00 target price on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.76.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total value of $813,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,033,002.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $224.79 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.42. The stock has a market cap of $57.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.49. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $181.96 and a 52 week high of $296.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.02. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 20.98%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.