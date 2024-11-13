Atria Investments Inc Has $4.01 Million Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Atria Investments Inc lowered its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $4,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,046,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,638,290,000 after acquiring an additional 66,161 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,908,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $394,359,000 after purchasing an additional 31,359 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 40.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,760,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $346,821,000 after purchasing an additional 509,163 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,513,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $409,985,000 after buying an additional 45,079 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 1,182,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $320,336,000 after buying an additional 26,892 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRL opened at $215.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.91. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.24 and a 1 year high of $275.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.38.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.99 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 14.29%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 6,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total transaction of $1,430,930.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,862.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRL. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $270.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. CLSA raised Charles River Laboratories International from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.54.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

