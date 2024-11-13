Atria Investments Inc Increases Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Corteva were worth $4,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Corteva alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the first quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Corteva by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $57.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $63.75. The company has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.71, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.22 and its 200 day moving average is $55.62.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 68.69%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Argus downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $69.00) on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Corteva from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Corteva

Corteva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.