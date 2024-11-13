Atria Investments Inc Increases Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 155.9% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 311.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 125.6% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LYB shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.70.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

LYB opened at $83.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.08. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $83.36 and a fifty-two week high of $107.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.05 and a 200 day moving average of $95.37.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 5.29%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 81.58%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

