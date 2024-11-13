Atria Investments Inc Lowers Position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Atria Investments Inc decreased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,457 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $4,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSY. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 5,912 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 2.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 30.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 119,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,255,000 after acquiring an additional 27,870 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bentley Systems by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,252,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,002,000 after purchasing an additional 134,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other Bentley Systems news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $2,510,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,298,230 shares in the company, valued at $617,371,146. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 50,000 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $2,510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,298,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,371,146. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 34,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.37, for a total transaction of $1,692,321.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,213,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,754,805.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 326,032 shares of company stock worth $16,168,176. 21.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Report on BSY
Bentley Systems Stock Performance
Shares of BSY stock opened at $49.40 on Wednesday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $43.82 and a 12 month high of $57.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.50, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.43 and its 200 day moving average is $50.31.
Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 27.73%. The firm had revenue of $335.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.
Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 21.62%.
Bentley Systems Profile
Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bentley Systems
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Home Depot Stock: Targeting 12% in 2024 and 25% More in 2025
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Is Tesla’s Valuation a Bubble or Backed by Real Growth?
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Trucking Stocks Led the Pack Last Week: Can They Keep Rolling?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.