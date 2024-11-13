Atria Investments Inc Purchases 14,933 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 136.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,933 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $4,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTEC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 843,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,690,000 after purchasing an additional 20,151 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 46,646.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 811,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,280,000 after buying an additional 809,315 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 278,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,800,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 18.4% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 263,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,207,000 after acquiring an additional 40,910 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $23,275,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $185.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $174.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.55. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $131.35 and a twelve month high of $186.33.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

