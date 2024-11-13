Atria Investments Inc Purchases 3,926 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,436 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $4,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DELL. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 22.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,482,000 after buying an additional 25,117 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 620,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,543,000 after purchasing an additional 50,304 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $5,780,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 31.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $93,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,066,560. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $22,604,422.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,190,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,873,016.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $93,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,066,560. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,953,387 shares of company stock valued at $2,113,353,236 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

DELL stock opened at $136.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.89. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.51 and a 12-month high of $179.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.17.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.09%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.72%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DELL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.63.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

