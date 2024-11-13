Atria Investments Inc Sells 1,123 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Atria Investments Inc reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Narus Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 22,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 57.3% during the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $81.01 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $84.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.73 and a 200-day moving average of $81.36.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.3166 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.