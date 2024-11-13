Atria Investments Inc Sells 1,424 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Atria Investments Inc lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $5,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA VPU opened at $169.68 on Wednesday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $128.05 and a 12 month high of $177.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.27 and a 200-day moving average of $160.43. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

