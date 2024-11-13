Atria Investments Inc Sells 2,300 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its position in Church & Dwight by 1.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,097,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,968,000 after acquiring an additional 92,862 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,586,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,566,000 after buying an additional 153,127 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,358,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,668,000 after buying an additional 175,221 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1,617.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,292,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 15.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,168,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,191,000 after purchasing an additional 159,233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $31,152,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,719 shares in the company, valued at $11,704,740.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $31,152,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,719 shares in the company, valued at $11,704,740.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 11,590 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $1,203,505.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,275.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 477,413 shares of company stock worth $49,440,249. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CHD opened at $107.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.43, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.55. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.05 and a 12 month high of $110.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2838 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.05.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

